Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $348-352 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.54 million.Repligen also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.41-1.45 EPS.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $201.98 on Friday. Repligen has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $209.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.18.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.40.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,678 shares in the company, valued at $41,300,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

