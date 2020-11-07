Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.37-3.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.37-3.40 EPS.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.98. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Get Republic Services alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.