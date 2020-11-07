Reviewing CVF Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNVT) and Gladstone Investment (OTCMKTS:GAIN)

CVF Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNVT) and Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

CVF Technologies has a beta of -1.31, meaning that its stock price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Investment has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVF Technologies and Gladstone Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Investment -23.93% 5.82% 3.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CVF Technologies and Gladstone Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVF Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00

Gladstone Investment has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.26%. Given Gladstone Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Investment is more favorable than CVF Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of CVF Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Gladstone Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVF Technologies and Gladstone Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Investment $61.92 million 4.77 -$7.23 million $0.90 9.89

CVF Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gladstone Investment.

Summary

Gladstone Investment beats CVF Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVF Technologies

CVF Technologies Corporation engages in the investment, development, and management of early stage private companies that operate in the environmental technology sector in the United States and Canada. The company, through its interests in Xylodyne Corporation, develops proprietary technology relating to electric vehicles. CVF Technologies, through its subsidiary, Ecoval Corporation, involves in the development, manufacture, and marketing of organic herbicides, insecticides, and tree recovery systems primarily for the lawn and garden retail/consumer market, and specialty agricultural markets. The company, through its other subsidiary, G.P. Royalty Distribution Corporation, provides products and services to the jewelry industry to enable diamonds and other precious gems to be uniquely identified non-invasively using a patented low power laser imaging system. CVF Technologies was founded in 1989 and is based in Williamsville, New York.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

