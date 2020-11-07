Reviewing Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) & China Sun Group High-Tech (NYSE:CSGH)

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) and China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Luxfer has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Sun Group High-Tech has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Luxfer and China Sun Group High-Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxfer 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Sun Group High-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luxfer currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 49.88%. Given Luxfer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Luxfer is more favorable than China Sun Group High-Tech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luxfer and China Sun Group High-Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxfer $443.50 million 0.78 $3.10 million $1.30 9.62 China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Luxfer has higher revenue and earnings than China Sun Group High-Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Luxfer and China Sun Group High-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxfer 2.74% 13.81% 6.34% China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Luxfer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Luxfer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Luxfer beats China Sun Group High-Tech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum, titanium, and carbon composite cylinders, which are used for self-contained breathing apparatus that are used by firefighters and other emergency-responders, as well as scuba divers and personnel in potentially hazardous environments, such as mines; and aluminum and composite cylinders for use in the containment of oxygen and other medical gases that are used by patients, healthcare facilities, and laboratories. This segment also offers carbon composite cylinders for compressed natural gas and hydrogen containment in alternative fuel vehicles; lightweight aluminum cylinders for a variety of industrial applications, such as fire extinguishers and containment of high-purity specialty gases; and lightweight aluminum and titanium panels primarily for use in the aerospace and luxury-auto industries. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zircon sand, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys; magnesium powders; and magnesium, copper, and zinc photoengraving plates for graphic arts and luxury packaging. This segment also develops and manufactures zirconium-based materials and oxides used as catalysts and in the manufacture of advanced ceramics, fiber-optic fuel cells, and other performance products. Luxfer Holdings PLC has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, South America, Latin America, and Africa. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About China Sun Group High-Tech

China Sun Group High-Tech Co., through its subsidiary, Dalian Xinyang High-Tech Development Co. Ltd., engages in the production and sale of cobaltosic oxide and lithium cobalt oxide used in lithium ion rechargeable batteries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It provides battery level cobaltosic oxide, a cathode material used in the manufacturing of lithium cobalt oxide; and lithium iron phosphate, a cathode material used in lithium iron phosphate batteries. The company also offers ternary cathode material, which is applied as the main cathodes of small-sized communication and power instruments, such as portable power tools, electronic apparatus, laptops, and video cameras, as well as electric autos and bicycles. It serves lithium ion battery manufacturers, end product users, and lithium series product manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capital Resource Funding, Inc. and changed its name to China Sun Group High-Tech Co. in August 2007. China Sun Group High-Tech Co. is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

