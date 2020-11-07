Reviewing (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) and National Energy Services Reunited (OTCMKTS:NESR)

(WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get (WGRP) alerts:

25.6% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of (WGRP) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for (WGRP) and National Energy Services Reunited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (WGRP) 0 0 0 0 N/A National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 2 0 3.00

National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.79%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than (WGRP).

Profitability

This table compares (WGRP) and National Energy Services Reunited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (WGRP) N/A N/A N/A National Energy Services Reunited 4.63% 6.46% 3.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares (WGRP) and National Energy Services Reunited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (WGRP) $849.98 million 0.04 -$108.09 million N/A N/A National Energy Services Reunited $658.39 million 0.87 $39.36 million $0.74 8.91

National Energy Services Reunited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than (WGRP).

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats (WGRP) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (WGRP)

Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gasand power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services. This segment also provides laboratory services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; artificial lift services; production assurance chemicals; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities, as well as sources, treats, and disposes water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment provides drilling and workover rigs; rig services; fishing and remedial solutions; directional and turbines drilling services; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; wireline logging services; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from a well, as well as rents drilling tools. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for (WGRP) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (WGRP) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.