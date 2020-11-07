Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Visa were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Visa by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.48. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

