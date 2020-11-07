Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 560 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

