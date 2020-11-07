Rosenbaum Jay D. Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rosenbaum Jay D. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 5.3% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

