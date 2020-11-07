Rosenbaum Jay D. Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rosenbaum Jay D. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.1% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 99,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $242.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

