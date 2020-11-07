Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $140.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Peloton from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Peloton from $66.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Peloton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Peloton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.31.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $125.46 on Wednesday. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $139.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Peloton’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 984,684 shares of company stock worth $90,379,726 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton in the second quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Peloton by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,516 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $2,802,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton by 407.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

