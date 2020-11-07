Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $77.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WLK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of WLK opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,849,454.04. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 78,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

