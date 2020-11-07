SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 3676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.16.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $900,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,225,387.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,400 shares of company stock worth $3,253,050. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,135.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.