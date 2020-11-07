Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 76,336 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.1% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB opened at $293.41 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

