Smith Barney Citigroup Begins Coverage on Li Auto (NYSE:LI)

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NYSE:LI) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

LI opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

