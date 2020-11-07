Smith Barney Citigroup Raises J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target to $100.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.08.

JCOM stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

