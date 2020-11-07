Stelac Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.6% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 31,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 56.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 46,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 33.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 315,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.