Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Bit Digital (NYSE:BTBT) Head to Head Survey

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Bit Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $19.09 billion 0.82 $3.75 billion $4.29 6.25 Bit Digital $4.59 million 13.29 -$9.47 million N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 11.79% 14.73% 1.88% Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Synchrony Financial and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 1 6 9 0 2.50 Bit Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus price target of $26.97, suggesting a potential upside of 0.64%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Bit Digital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. In addition, it provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in October 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

