Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.44.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 160.16, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sysco by 32.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after buying an additional 589,456 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Sysco by 20.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sysco by 9.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

