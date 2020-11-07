Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85,535 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Target by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Target by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Target by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 39,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $77,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

TGT opened at $161.50 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.98 and its 200-day moving average is $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.