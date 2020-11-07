Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) & Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Critical Contrast

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Target Hospitality and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality -0.27% 5.20% 1.10% Norwegian Cruise Line N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.6% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Target Hospitality and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwegian Cruise Line 1 9 7 0 2.35

Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus price target of $21.86, indicating a potential upside of 28.80%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Target Hospitality.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Target Hospitality and Norwegian Cruise Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality $321.10 million 0.44 $6.24 million $0.48 2.89 Norwegian Cruise Line N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Target Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Norwegian Cruise Line.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites. The company owns and operates 26 communities in the Permian and Bakken Basins. It serves investment grade oil and gas companies, energy infrastructure companies, and U.S. government and government contractors. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

