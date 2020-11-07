Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 79,587 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $39,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

