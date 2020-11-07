Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $110.36 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128,387 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $110,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

NYSE:HD opened at $284.24 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $305.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.