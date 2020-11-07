Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 296,033 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Arch Capital Group worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

ACGL stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

