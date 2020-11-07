Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 139,670 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 139,670 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 441,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 67,115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,234,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 553.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,295.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

