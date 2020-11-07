Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,748 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Square were worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Square by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Square by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

NYSE:SQ opened at $198.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.48 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.57. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $201.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.