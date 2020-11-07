Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Match Group worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $4,333,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $2,021,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,357,000 after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 1,210.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at $428,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.42.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $132.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 576.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $138.50.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. Match Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

