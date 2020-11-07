Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.49. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tennant by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tennant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Tennant by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 16,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tennant by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

