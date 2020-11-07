Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRNO. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.86.

Shares of TRNO opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.66. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.83 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 43.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after buying an additional 284,743 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 15.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 37.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

