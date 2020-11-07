Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Increased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 585.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $157.74 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,037 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,086 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

