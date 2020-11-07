The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,494 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up about 1.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 390.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 19.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB raised their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.68. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $375.60. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

