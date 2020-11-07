The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up about 4.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $47,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,135 shares of company stock worth $2,900,448. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $41.13 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

