The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $682.36 million.The Shyft Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.28-1.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of The Shyft Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

SHYF opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $765.00 million, a P/E ratio of -69.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

