The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $682.36 million.The Shyft Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.28-1.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $21.51 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $765.00 million, a PE ratio of -69.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SHYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded The Shyft Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

