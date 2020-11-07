The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after buying an additional 4,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

