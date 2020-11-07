The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 6,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $127.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

