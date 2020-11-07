The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $230.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

