Topaz Resources (OTCMKTS:TOPZ) versus Guess’ (OTCMKTS:GES) Head-To-Head Contrast

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) and Topaz Resources (OTCMKTS:TOPZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Guess’ and Topaz Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guess’ 0 2 3 0 2.60 Topaz Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guess’ currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.24%. Given Guess”s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guess’ is more favorable than Topaz Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guess’ and Topaz Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guess’ $2.68 billion 0.29 $95.97 million $1.45 8.54 Topaz Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Guess’ has higher revenue and earnings than Topaz Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Guess’ and Topaz Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guess’ -4.06% -4.08% -0.94% Topaz Resources N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Guess’ has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Topaz Resources has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Guess’ shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Guess’ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Guess’ beats Topaz Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids' and infants' apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of February 1, 2020, the company directly operated 1,169 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its partner's distributors operated an additional 560 retail stores worldwide. The company also offers its products through its retail websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Topaz Resources

Topaz Resources, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company. It focuses on production, acquisition, and developmental drilling opportunities within proven producing areas of north, central, and west Texas. The company was formerly known as Kids Germ Defense Corp. and changed its name to Topaz Resources, Inc. in April 2010. Topaz Resources, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

