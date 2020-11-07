Torray LLC Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Torray LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 13.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $284.24 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

