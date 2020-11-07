Total (NYSE:TOT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TOTAL’s third-quarter earnings were better than expected. It is gaining from startups, renewable assets, LNG portfolio and upstream assets that have above industry-average exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. Streamlining its portfolio through acquisitions and divestitures, well spread-out assets, along with strategic investments will boost the company’s performance. In the past six months, shares of TOTAL have outperformed the industry. However, the company’s profitability can be adversely impacted by the ongoing decline in commodity prices. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizeable volume to production. TOTAL's operations in some politically troubled regions and increasing competition might affect its results.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TOT. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC raised shares of Total to an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

TOT stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts predict that Total will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Total by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Total by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 160,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Total by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

