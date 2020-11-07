United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 240,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 21,264 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 64,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

