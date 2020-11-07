United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $3.73 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,576 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,559,000 after buying an additional 1,024,264 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,595,000 after buying an additional 1,349,012 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,058,000 after buying an additional 327,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pfizer by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.40 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

