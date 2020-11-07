United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

