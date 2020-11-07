ValuEngine Upgrades Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.93.

NYSE:TX opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Ternium has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. Ternium had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ternium by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ternium by 13,882.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

