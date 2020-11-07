Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,107 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,313,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,266,000 after acquiring an additional 918,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,519.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 918,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,700,000 after buying an additional 861,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33.

