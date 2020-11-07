Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $201.26 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.84. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

