Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,682 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.86. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

