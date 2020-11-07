Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 463.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 580.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 466,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after buying an additional 397,894 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 154,935 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 41,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,022 shares of company stock worth $13,777,487 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $90.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

