Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 425.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,029 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Bank of America by 30.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 45.3% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,089,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after buying an additional 339,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

