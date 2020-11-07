Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $77.31 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.29.

