Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 10,946 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,314.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,779 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.64.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $582.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $529.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.30. The stock has a market cap of $359.39 billion, a PE ratio of 107.07, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

